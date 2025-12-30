Prince William, Kate Middleton drop 'unseen favorites' of 2025 before New Year 

Royal
  By Fatima Hassan
The Prince and Princess of Wales released a happening recap of this year before welcoming New Year

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared some of the "unseen favourites" of this year before welcoming the New Year. 

On Tuesday, December 30, the Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their Instagram account to release the highlights of their 2025.

"Some unseen favourites from 2025," the future King and Queen stated in the caption.

The Royal couple, who tied the knot in 2011, also released 12 images of the couple. 

In January, the Prince and Princess of Wales commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

However, in February, they visited an Action for Children Mother and Baby Unit inside HMP Styal.

The future Queen attended the Irish Guards St Patrick’s Day Parade in March this year, and the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visited the Isles of Mull and Iona in April.

Notably, in June, the Prince of Wales, His Majesty the King and the Princess Royal attended Trooping the Colour.

In July this year, the mom-of-three presented Jannik Sinner with the men’s singles Wimbledon Championship.

Catherine also launched a series of animated films through The Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood in August.

The Prince and Princess approached Marine One as President Trump landed in September Windsor ahead of the US State Visit.

In October, the eldest son of King Charles III attended an audience with the President of Estonia, Alar Karis.

The Prince of Wales played volleyball on the Copacabana ahead of the 2025 Earthshot Prize in Rio de Janeiro in November this year.

It is important to note that the Prince of Wales concluded his historic year by attending the Welsh Guard Christmas party at Combermere Barracks. 

