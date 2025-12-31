Prince William, King Charles land in trouble after latest Andrew ‘cover up’

Prince William and King Charles hit with renewed pressure after latest cover up amid the ongoing investigation into disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
On Tuesday, December 30, it was reported that the UK Government has censored Andrew's official documents containing records of his trips around the world as the trade envoy at the time, after alleged pressure from the Buckingham Palace.
This update created quite the uproar among Royal quarters with a renowned commentator urging the future king, William and the current monarch for transparency and accountability of their controversial family member.
As per Express UK, royal commentator Rupert Bell have advised Charles and the heir to the throne to "look at the royal finances" to make sure the Firm are "behaving within the confines of the law".
"Royal Family should not be above the law", Rupert added.
These comments from the Royal expert came after a new report revealed that a file on Andrew's trips between 2004 and 2005, was provided to the National Archives by Number 10 earlier this month, were redacted before making public.
It is pertinent to mention, last month, the cancer-stricken king formally stripped Andrew from all his royal titles.