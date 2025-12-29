Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles office breaks silence after Andrew shows off expensive new gift

Royal Family has shared an important message just a day after disgraced Andrew was spotted with an expensive new gift.

As reported by The Sun on Sunday, December 28, Andrew was spotted behind the wheels of a brand new Land Rover Defender worth £75,000 - gifted to the former Duke of York over Christmas.

Just a day after Andrew sparked anger with this blatant display of his royal perks, despite the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein controversy - Buckingham Palace shared an important update on their official Instagram account.

Alongside a video of a dog, Queen Camilla named Freddy as the patron of her charity Medical Detection Dogs, Her Majesty penned a sweet tribute.

"It has been a busy year for Medical Alert Assistance Dog trainee, Freddy, as he came several paws closer to being fully qualified and matched to his future client," Queen's message read.

"He’s been to supermarkets, school, hospitals, building sites, festivals and even @crufts to name just some of the places his public access training has taken him," it added.

Queen's message further revealed, "He’s been on beach and camping holidays with his volunteer puppy socialisers where he has let his fur down and enjoyed some downtime. And he celebrated important occasions such as Easter, birthdays and Remembrance Sunday as part of the family."

"Her Majesty the Queen, and we are extremely proud of his progress this year," it concluded.

