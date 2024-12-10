Sci-Tech

WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature

WhatsApp adds a new button next to voice notes, similar to the reply option for video messages

  • December 10, 2024
WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and unique features to enhance the users’ experience.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp introduces a new feature for quick replies to voice messages!

This button, which appears only when a voice message is played, allows users to instantly record and send voice replies.

Previously, users had to manually select a voice message and tap “reply” before recording a response.

With this update, users can instantly start recording their response.

A feature to quickly reply to voice messages is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta version of Android 2.24.26.6 and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.

In addition to this, the instant messaging platform is rolling out a unique online counter feature for group chats.

This new feature shows the number of participants who are currently online in the top app bar of group chats.

Previously, the top app bar displayed a summary of group members’ names and their activities like whether they were typing or online.

This feature lets users easily see how many members have the app open.

