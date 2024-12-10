Jamie Foxx reacts to conspiracy claiming Sean 'Diddy' Combs was ‘trying to kill’ him

Jamie Foxx has finally broken silence on wild online conspiracy theories, connecting his near-death medical emergency to Sean "Diddy" Combs.
In the new Netflix comedy special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., the Oscar winner opened up about his April 2023 health scare, revealing that he suffered a "brain bleed that led to a stroke" and didn't "remember" 20 days of his life.
While setting the record straight about his health emergency, Foxx addressed the online allegations claiming that Combs "was trying to kill" him.
“The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me, that’s what the internet was saying. I know what you thinking, ‘Diddy?’ " Foxx joked.
He further added, "Hell no, I left them parties early. I was out by 9, something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here."
Foxx also joked about Combs while recalling his medical emergency.
"Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. S---, am I going to the wrong place in this mother------?" he said.
Foxx then added, "Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, ‘Come on.’ Or is that Puffy [Sean Combs]? I’m f—---ng around.”
Jamie Foxx's jokes come as Combs faces serious allegations connected to his infamous celebrity-filled parties.