Entertainment

Jamie Foxx reacts to conspiracy claiming Sean 'Diddy' Combs was ‘trying to kill’ him

Jamie Foxx addressed Sean 'Diddy' Combs' conspiracy theory in 'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Jamie Foxx reacts to conspiracy claiming Sean Diddy Combs was ‘trying to kill’ him
Jamie Foxx reacts to conspiracy claiming Sean 'Diddy' Combs was ‘trying to kill’ him

Jamie Foxx has finally broken silence on wild online conspiracy theories, connecting his near-death medical emergency to Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In the new Netflix comedy special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., the Oscar winner opened up about his April 2023 health scare, revealing that he suffered a "brain bleed that led to a stroke" and didn't "remember" 20 days of his life.

While setting the record straight about his health emergency, Foxx addressed the online allegations claiming that Combs "was trying to kill" him.

“The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me, that’s what the internet was saying. I know what you thinking, ‘Diddy?’ " Foxx joked.

He further added, "Hell no, I left them parties early. I was out by 9, something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here."

Foxx also joked about Combs while recalling his medical emergency.

"Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. S---, am I going to the wrong place in this mother------?" he said.

Foxx then added, "Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, ‘Come on.’ Or is that Puffy [Sean Combs]? I’m f—---ng around.”

Jamie Foxx's jokes come as Combs faces serious allegations connected to his infamous celebrity-filled parties. 

Barrow school to open doors for children aged two amid free childcare expansion

Barrow school to open doors for children aged two amid free childcare expansion
Jamie Foxx reacts to conspiracy claiming Sean 'Diddy' Combs was ‘trying to kill’ him

Jamie Foxx reacts to conspiracy claiming Sean 'Diddy' Combs was ‘trying to kill’ him
Prince Harry gives new pain to Royal Family ahead of Christmas

Prince Harry gives new pain to Royal Family ahead of Christmas
California considers mandatory warning labels on social media

California considers mandatory warning labels on social media

Diddy’s terrifying words before he and Jay-Z raped teenager REVEALEDDiddy’s terrifying words before he and Jay-Z raped teenager REVEALED
Diddy’s terrifying words before he and Jay-Z raped teenager REVEALEDDiddy’s terrifying words before he and Jay-Z raped teenager REVEALED
'DWTS' star Jenna Johnson slays 'Wicked' dance with Mirrorball trophy: WATCH
'DWTS' star Jenna Johnson slays 'Wicked' dance with Mirrorball trophy: WATCH
Demi Moore makes shocking confession about retirement from acting
Demi Moore makes shocking confession about retirement from acting
50 Cent mocks Jay-Z over rape allegations in since-deleted post
50 Cent mocks Jay-Z over rape allegations in since-deleted post
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix's’ first ever words inspired by her iconic song
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix's’ first ever words inspired by her iconic song
Grace Keeling, Ella Rutherford share sweet kiss amid Australia trip
Grace Keeling, Ella Rutherford share sweet kiss amid Australia trip
Beyoncé's mom reveals shocking reason of 'liking' post about Jay-Z rape allegations
Beyoncé's mom reveals shocking reason of 'liking' post about Jay-Z rape allegations
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination
Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande’s Golden Globe nomination
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Most-hyped celebrity romances of 2024
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
Jamie Foxx shares near-death experience in Netflix special
‘Warhammer 40K’: Henry Cavill starrer Amazon TV show kicks off filming
‘Warhammer 40K’: Henry Cavill starrer Amazon TV show kicks off filming
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez suffers tragic 'accident' after 18th birthday
Marvel star Xochitl Gomez suffers tragic 'accident' after 18th birthday