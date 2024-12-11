Entertainment

Lee Min Ho starrer 'When the Stars Gossip' drops never-before-seen poster

‘When the Stars Gossip’ starring Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin will premiere on January 4, 2025

  • December 11, 2024
Lee Min Ho’s When the Stars Gossip has revealed an unseen poster of the show!

The 37-year-old South Korean actor and singer’s upcoming space TV show, which is going to premiere next year, has dropped a never-seen-before poster that features all the cast members of the show.

In the exciting new poster, 12 characters of the thrilling space crew, who will take on the mission to connect Earth and the space station in the series.

It showcased Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho), a tourist on a secret mission, space station lead Commander Eve Kim (Gong Hyo Jin), scientist Kang Kang Soo (Oh Jung Se), Mina Lee (Lee Cho Hee), Lee Seung Joon (Heo Nam Jun), and astronaut Santi (Alex Hafner).

Meanwhile, the characters who will stay in touch with the space station include Choi Go Eun (Han Ji Eun) who is Gong Ryong’s girlfriend, MCC Ground Control Center astronaut Park Dong Ah (Kim Joo Hun), space doctor Donna Lee (also portrayed by Lee Cho Hee), Chief Kang (Lee El), research partner Ma Eun Soo (Park Ye Young), and flight director Han Si Won (Lee Hyun Kyun).

P.C. Soompi
P.C. Soompi

When the Stars Gossip focuses on the story of a fateful encounter of an astronaut (Gong Hyo Jin) and a space-tourist (Lee Min Ho) who develop deep and romantic connection during their time at a space station.

Lee Min Ho’s space drama is set to premiere on January 4, 2025 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

