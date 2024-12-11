Maya Ali drops ‘favorite look’ from ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ in latest photo dump

Maya Ali is sharing her “one of the favorite looks” from ongoing drama Sunn Mere Dil!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 10, the gorgeous Pakistan actress, 35, shared a carousel of beautiful snaps that featured her most liked look from the TV serial.
The carousel showcased the photos from recent plot update where Sadaf Namdaar (Maya Ali) was seen enjoying her wedding events with Amaar (Usama Khan).
“One of my favorite looks from #SunnMereDil,” the Mann Mayal actress captioned, adding, “If you know me, you already know my love for bangles, gajra, motiya, and pishwas!”
She concluded with an exciting question asking, “Let me know in the comments what you like the most about this look?”
The gorgeous snaps featured her mayun look for which Maya Ali slipped into a mesmerizing ful-length pink-colored frock having golden embroidered and laced details.
Carrying a beautiful yellowish-gold veil, the actress exuded glamour in minimal pinkish makeup, as she gorgeously starred in the camera for striking poses.
To accessorize her fascinating look, Maya wore matching bangles, while the traditional jewelry added more charm to her overall appearance.
The long string of images showcased the actress in numerous breathtaking poses.
For the uninformed, Sunn Mere Dil casts Wahaj Ali as the main lead alongside Maya Ali.