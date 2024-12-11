Trending

Maya Ali drops ‘favorite look’ from ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ in latest photo dump

‘Sunn Mere Dil’ stars Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali as main characters in a star-studded cast

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Maya Ali drops ‘favorite look’ from ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ in latest photo dump
Maya Ali drops ‘favorite look’ from ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ in latest photo dump

Maya Ali is sharing her “one of the favorite looks” from ongoing drama Sunn Mere Dil!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 10, the gorgeous Pakistan actress, 35, shared a carousel of beautiful snaps that featured her most liked look from the TV serial.

The carousel showcased the photos from recent plot update where Sadaf Namdaar (Maya Ali) was seen enjoying her wedding events with Amaar (Usama Khan).

“One of my favorite looks from #SunnMereDil,” the Mann Mayal actress captioned, adding, “If you know me, you already know my love for bangles, gajra, motiya, and pishwas!”

She concluded with an exciting question asking, “Let me know in the comments what you like the most about this look?”

The gorgeous snaps featured her mayun look for which Maya Ali slipped into a mesmerizing ful-length pink-colored frock having golden embroidered and laced details.

Carrying a beautiful yellowish-gold veil, the actress exuded glamour in minimal pinkish makeup, as she gorgeously starred in the camera for striking poses.

To accessorize her fascinating look, Maya wore matching bangles, while the traditional jewelry added more charm to her overall appearance.

The long string of images showcased the actress in numerous breathtaking poses.

For the uninformed, Sunn Mere Dil casts Wahaj Ali as the main lead alongside Maya Ali.

Shakira introduces new dates for LMYNL World Tour 2025

Shakira introduces new dates for LMYNL World Tour 2025
Aidan Hutchinson’s recovery progress fuels Lions’ playoff hopes

Aidan Hutchinson’s recovery progress fuels Lions’ playoff hopes
Drinking water excessively? Expert says you might be doing it wrong

Drinking water excessively? Expert says you might be doing it wrong
King Charles awards prestigious MBE to 103-year-old Indian army veteran

King Charles awards prestigious MBE to 103-year-old Indian army veteran
Karan Johar brings nostalgia from his 'favourite place'
Karan Johar brings nostalgia from his 'favourite place'
Sana Javed make fans go gaga with her boss girl energy
Sana Javed make fans go gaga with her boss girl energy
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share wedding anniversary glimpses from 'jungle'
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share wedding anniversary glimpses from 'jungle'
Hania Amir shows off her goofy antics after 'KMKT' success
Hania Amir shows off her goofy antics after 'KMKT' success
Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on 'Bhediya 2'
Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on 'Bhediya 2'
Ushna Shah kicks off wedding season in style with her 'forever dulha'
Ushna Shah kicks off wedding season in style with her 'forever dulha'
Andrew Garfield, Shraddha Kapoor send internet into meltdown with unexpected crossover
Andrew Garfield, Shraddha Kapoor send internet into meltdown with unexpected crossover
Katrina Kaif marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal
Rajkummar Rao delivers major update on 'Stree 3'
Rajkummar Rao delivers major update on 'Stree 3'
'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor 'humbled' to play Lord Rama in mythological epic
'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor 'humbled' to play Lord Rama in mythological epic
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai to welcome new baby amid divorce rumors?
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai to welcome new baby amid divorce rumors?
Reema Khan drops sweet tribute for mother: 'Heartbeat in the home'
Reema Khan drops sweet tribute for mother: 'Heartbeat in the home'