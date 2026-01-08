Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s baby boy gets special wish from grandfather 

Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal, has shared an emotional wish for his grandson Vihaan Kaushal.
After the Bollywood power couple announced the name of their son on social media, the 70-year old grandpa took to social media and shared a sweet note.
He penned, “Mera pota Vihaan Kaushal. Bhagwan ka jitna bhi shukar karu kam hain. Blessings, blessings, and blessings,” which translate to, “My grandson Vihaan Kaushal. No matter how much I thank God, it won’t be enough. Blessings, blessings, and blessings.”
While celebrating the addition of a new family member in the Kaushal family, Sham also posted a picture of his first grandson.
Vicky and Katrina’s first kid was welcomed into the world on November 7, 2025.
The first time parents shared the joyful news with the world via joint statement on Instagram.
“Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy,” the actor couple had said in their post.
The duo, who tied the knot in 2021, have also shared an adorable snap of them showing the little hand is gently protected by his parents’ hands.
For those unaware, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed their pregnancy in September 2025.