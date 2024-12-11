Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox split reason REVEALED

Pregnant Megan Fox is reportedly “done” with Machine Gun Kelly, and the couple will never reconcile.
The former couple, who confirmed their relationship in June 2020, announced that they are expecting their first child in November 2024.
On Tuesday, December 10, TMZ reported that the duo have broken up months before welcoming their baby.
A source disclosed the real reason behind their split to Daily Mail.
The insider shared, “Megan was just done with all of it. She was done with his behavior and the way that he treated her. When she fell pregnant, he thought it meant that she would stay with him no matter what - and it is not the case.”
According to reports, Megan and MGK called it quits over Thanksgiving weekend during their time in Vail, Colorado.
“The most important thing in Megan's world right now is her unborn baby and she has no problem raising the child on her own. She's left him before, but this time seems final. Her friends support her wholeheartedly and over the past few years they have grown to really dislike him,” the tipster explained.
Moreover, another insider told the media outlet that Transformers actress, 38, has reportedly been involved with Michele Morrone.
Notably, Megan Fox is expected to give birth in March 2025.