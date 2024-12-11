Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes ‘exciting’ birthday plans with Travis Kelce after Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is set to celebrate her 35th birthday with NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce on December 13, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
As Eras Tour has finally come to an end over the weekend, Taylor Swift is seemingly looking forward to celebrate her 35th birthday with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The Love Story crooner’s mega successful Eras Tour made a whopping $2 billion.

An insider told PEOPLE that Taylor is “exhausted, but obviously so, so grateful” after concluding her tour with one last stop in Vancouver on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

“She had so many emotions about the last few shows in Vancouver,” the source noted.

Travis and the I Can Do it With a Broken Heart hitmaker are reportedly "looking forward to the holidays."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who turned 35 on October 5, has some “special” plans for his girlfriends 35th birthday.

A tipster revealed to Page Six, “This is a milestone birthday for Taylor so he wants to make it extra special. Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises.”

Notably, Travis and Taylor started dating in the summer of 2023 after he attended the pop icon’s Eras Tour concert.

