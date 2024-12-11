Michele Morrone addresses Megan Fox dating rumors after MGK split

Michele Morrone has addressed rumors of a romance with Megan Fox, firmly denying speculation that he is dating the pregnant actress following her split from Machine Gun Kelly.
As per E! News, after the Transformers star split from the Home singer, the reports that Fox and Michele Morrone, who starred alongside her in the 2024 film Subservience, started dating were circulating online.
"Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue," a rep for the 365 Days star told the outlet on December 10.
The source added, "They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project."
Notably, Michele and Megan romance rumours were first ignited after a resurfaced video of the pair doing a Q&A session together while on set of Subservience went viral.
In a viral clip Fox rested her arm on the Sirene actor's shoulder while she corrected him on the pronunciation of "SpongeBob."
In response, Michele responded with a smile at Fox before purposefully getting her instruction wrong again.
To note, on Tuesday, December 10, TMZ reported that Fox and MGK have parted ways months before welcoming their baby.