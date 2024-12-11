Sabrina Carpenter jokes about her most embarrassment moment of 2024 

Entertainment

  December 11, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter hilariously opened up about why she felt embarrassed sharing her Spotify Wrapped.

During her conversation with Vogue on Monday, the Please Please Please crooner shared her reaction over Spotify Wrapped for the year 2024.

“It's funny because when I first saw mine, my initial reaction was, "Oh, damn, I can't post that!"' Carpenter said.

The Espresso singer added, “‘Because I'm on my own [list]. It's a bit conceited.’ But then I was like, I guess it's a good thing that I'm on my list and listening to my own music, because it means I f*** with what I do.’”

Carpenter shared that in her list some other top artists were also included like Dolly Parton, ABBA, Kacey Musgraves, and the Bee Gees.

The On My Way singer confession came after her celebration for her her hit single Espresso scoring the No. 1 spot on Spotify's list of Top 10 Songs Globally streamed on their platform in 2024.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Carpenter wrote, “Most streamed song on @spotify and @applemusic?!”

She added, “And you guys made me the #1 artist on @tiktok this year. What the hell?! Thank you guys so much. [I] can't profess my gratitude enough. I love you endlessly!”

Carpenter also garnered the No. 1 spot on TikTok's Top 10 Artists US of 2024 beating Billie Eilish, Meghan Trainor, and Olivia Rodrigo.

