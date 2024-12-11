Paul Mescal auctions off ‘Gladiator II’ press tour outfits for noble cause

Paul Mescal has sole his Gladiator II press tour outfits on Vinted for charity.
The Lost Daughter star raised funds for an Irish charity Pieta, the organisation provides free, accessible support to those affected by suicide and self-harm.
Paul wanted to raise more than £3,000 from items including a pair of Jimmy Choo boots listed for £200 and a Hades Wool Narcissus Cardigan which is being sold for £285.
His stylist Felicity Kay got candid about the noble cause, "Paul has always had a strong connection to vintage and pre-loved fashion. He's often eager to rewear pieces we've styled before or items from his own wardrobe.”
She added, "Partnering with Vinted for Paul's 'Gladiator II' promotion tour made perfect sense as it gave us the opportunity to delve deep into his love for second-hand clothes - in fact, I found a pair of Ben Davis work pants on Vinted, they fit Paul like a dream - no adjustments needed!"
Who is the Irish guy in Gladiator 2?
Paul Mescal is the Irish guy in the Gladiator 2.
He starred as the grandson of the emperor of Rome in the blockbuster film.
Other than Normal People and Bump, Paul has worked in few TV shows yet, which includes All of Us Strangers, The Deceived, The Deceived: Extras, and Who is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story.