Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to reunite on-screen for WHOPPING $60 million?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the estranged couple has been embroiled in the most-high profile and bitter Hollywood divorce for eight years, have been offered Jolie a whopping $60 million to share screen in a movie.
Danny Rossner, a film producer, says he is serious about his offer and has raised $60 million from his backers, which he hopes will be enough to convince Pitt and Jolie to take on the project.
According to Rossner, the film is based on a real-life love story set at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, during World War II.
The producer further admits that the film would require Pitt and Jolie to perform intimate scenes together.
“There is a love scene … It’s a torrid one, too. It’s not salacious but there are very heavy love scenes. [Martinez] had a wife and he had a mistress," he told The Post.
However, Rossner is willing to accommodate the couple's needs and adjust the screenplay if necessary.
“If we can have a cease fire between Israel and Lebanon, [Pitt and Jolie] can put their differences aside and come together to build a bridge and make this movie,” he further added.
However, it's unclear whether the couple would ever work together again, given their tumultuous past.
In September, the organizers of the Venice Film Festival ensured that the exes’ respective movies were shown on different days so they do not cross path at the event.
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt on September 20, 2016 after two years of marriage.