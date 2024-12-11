Sports

Hailee Steinfeld celebrates birthday eve with Josh Allen after tough game

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld shared their first public picture together after their engagement on November 22, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Hailee Steinfeld celebrates her birthday Eve cheering for her fiancée Josh Allen during Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams.

Although the Buffalo Bills lost the Monday, December 10, 2024 match by 44-42, Allen won the heart after he smiled wide for Steinfeld’s pre-birthday photo despite the heartbreaker.

According to Sports Illustrated, in the first-ever picture of the couple since their engagement in late November 2024, the Arcane actress, who is celebrating her birthday today looks adorable in a red low-cut top and black pants while showing her Bills pride and support with vintage Bills AFC East hat. While Allen was wearing a Los Angeles Mad Drops shirt with blue pants.

Josh Allen smiles wide for Hailee Steinfeld’s pre-birthday photo despite loss
Moreover, the American football quarterback and actress got engaged on November 22, 2024, but did not reveal it until last week when the couple sent the internet into a meltdown by sharing a photo on social media where Allen could be seen taking a knee in a dreamy setting.


Fans went crazy after seeing the surreal proposal picture and quickly congratulated the couple.

A user wrote, “I just watched a guy fall to his knees in Target.”

“This is my Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce,” another fan joked.

“Congratulations! I wish u all the happiness in the world!!!” the third one penned.

