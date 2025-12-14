Lionel Messi's long-standing Barcelona record was finally broken as Pedri becomes the youngest player ever to reach 150 La Liga appearances for the club during a 2-0 win over Osasuna.
Pedri, considered one of the best midfielders in the world, he is known for his ball control, dribbling, passing, playmaking, work rate and exceptional vision, achieved this remarkable milestone at just 23 years old.
As per Goal, Eric Garcia highlighted how important Pedri was in the match, saying that when Barcelona struggled, giving the ball to Pedri helped them regain control and handle difficult situations.
Meanwhile, head coach Hansi Flick highly praised Spanish professional footballer, calling him an exceptional and outstanding player and further acknowledged his importance to the team.
Since joining Barcelona from Las Palmas in 2020, Pedri has had an exceptional rise and quickly became a regular first-team player.
In the 2020–21 season, he played 52 matches and was crucial in helping Barcelona win the Copa del Rey.
Pedri has been outstanding for both the club and country, earning major awards and recognition as one of the best young midfielders in the world.
Pedri faced setbacks from injuries in recent seasons, but now fully fit under coach Flick, he has become a key player again, with over 220 games played so far.