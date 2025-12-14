Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Lionel Messi’s long-standing record surpassed by rising star Pedri

Spanish professional footballer Pedri is considered as one of the best midfielders in the world

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Lionel Messi’s long-standing record surpassed by rising star Pedri
Lionel Messi’s long-standing record surpassed by rising star Pedri

Lionel Messi's long-standing Barcelona record was finally broken as Pedri becomes the youngest player ever to reach 150 La Liga appearances for the club during a 2-0 win over Osasuna.

Pedri, considered one of the best midfielders in the world, he is known for his ball control, dribbling, passing, playmaking, work rate and exceptional vision, achieved this remarkable milestone at just 23 years old.

As per Goal, Eric Garcia highlighted how important Pedri was in the match, saying that when Barcelona struggled, giving the ball to Pedri helped them regain control and handle difficult situations.

Meanwhile, head coach Hansi Flick highly praised Spanish professional footballer, calling him an exceptional and outstanding player and further acknowledged his importance to the team.

Since joining Barcelona from Las Palmas in 2020, Pedri has had an exceptional rise and quickly became a regular first-team player.

In the 2020–21 season, he played 52 matches and was crucial in helping Barcelona win the Copa del Rey.

Pedri has been outstanding for both the club and country, earning major awards and recognition as one of the best young midfielders in the world.

Pedri faced setbacks from injuries in recent seasons, but now fully fit under coach Flick, he has become a key player again, with over 220 games played so far.

Cole Palmer earns praise from Chelsea legend John Terry after key performance

Cole Palmer earns praise from Chelsea legend John Terry after key performance
Virgil van Dijk drops major clues on Salah and team’s future plans

Virgil van Dijk drops major clues on Salah and team’s future plans
Lando Norris reveals his ‘love’ for racing against Lewis Hamilton after F1 title

Lando Norris reveals his ‘love’ for racing against Lewis Hamilton after F1 title
Arne Slot hints at end of Mohammed Salah saga after Brighton win

Arne Slot hints at end of Mohammed Salah saga after Brighton win
John Cena suffers emotional loss in final WWE match, sparks reaction

John Cena suffers emotional loss in final WWE match, sparks reaction
Mikel Arteta blasts Arsenal's 'unacceptable' display in late win over Wolves

Mikel Arteta blasts Arsenal's 'unacceptable' display in late win over Wolves
Mohamed Salah makes spectacular return as Liverpool beat Brighton

Mohamed Salah makes spectacular return as Liverpool beat Brighton
Lionel Messi’s MLS Cup victory breaks viewership records across all platforms

Lionel Messi’s MLS Cup victory breaks viewership records across all platforms
Angel Reese drops big hint about her future in WNBA

Angel Reese drops big hint about her future in WNBA
Lionel Messi’s India tour turns chaotic as frustrated fans damage stadium property

Lionel Messi’s India tour turns chaotic as frustrated fans damage stadium property
Ronaldo gets ‘role’ in Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel post sparks excitement

Ronaldo gets ‘role’ in Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel post sparks excitement
Oscar Piastri ‘proud’ of 2025 F1 season despite title heartbreak

Oscar Piastri ‘proud’ of 2025 F1 season despite title heartbreak

Latest News

Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas announces exciting project with his 'everything' Priyanka Chopra
Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia

Prince Albert of Monaco condemns 'antisemitic' terrorist attack in Australia
Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo set for historic role at Al-Nassr?