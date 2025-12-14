Arne Slot claimed he had no outstanding issues with Mohamed Salah and would see the Egypt international after the Africa Cup of Nations following the forward’s positive return for Liverpool against Brighton.
According to The Guardian, Salah was reintroduced to the Liverpool side as a 26th-minute substitute having been omitted from the Champions League win at Inter over the incendiary interview he gave at Elland Road last Saturday.
Slot refused to divulge details of the conversation that led to Salah being restored to the squad on Friday, December 12, but insisted that, as far as he was concerned, the matter was resolved.
Talks are expected, however, between the Liverpool hierarchy and Salah’s representative while the forward is away on Afcon duty.
The Liverpool head coach said, “For me there’s no issues to resolve. He is the same as any other player. You talk to your players if you are happy or unhappy with things. There is nothing for me to talk about after what happened against Leeds after the game.”
Salah played well as Liverpool beat Brighton courtesy of two goals from Hugo Ekitiké, the second arriving from a Salah corner.
Asked whether he expected to see the Egyptian in January after his involvement at Afcon, Slot replied, “Yes. He is a Liverpool player and when he is here I like to use him when we need him. Today he didn’t start as he did for a few games before but in the one-and-a-half seasons before that he started almost every game. He had the performance like you would want him to give.”
Notably, Salah appeared emotional as he applauded the Liverpool fans after the final whistle.