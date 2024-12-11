Entertainment

Travis Kelce shares impressive inside stats of Taylor Swift’s ‘insane' Eras tour

Taylor Swift wrapped up her Eras Tour in Vancouver on Sunday, December 8

  • December 11, 2024
Travis Kelce is heaping praises on girlfriend Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour!

During his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, the NFL star celebrated Swift’s record-breaking $2 billion Eras Tour conclusion.

“Shout out to Tay, and the unbelievable Eras tour has finally come to an end,” Travis said in Wednesday’s episode of the podcast.

Meanwhile, Jason chimed in, asking, “Hold on. How long was the Eras tour?” to which Travis replied, that it lasted “almost 2 years,” as it started in “March” of last year.

The retired NFL further asked “How many shows? Do you know off the top of your head?

“149 or 152. I forget which one it was. Somewhere in there. A f--- ton is how I sum it up,” Travis responded with a laugh.

The tight end also revealed that over “10 million people” attended Swift’s tour “over the course of it” something which he called “absolutely insane.”

Travis Kelce went on to say, “Shout out to everybody that was a part of that show."

“Obviously, it's her music, her tour and everything, but that was a full production, man. That thing was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people, but mostly because of Taylor," he added.

Taylor Swift wrapped up her Eras Tour in Vancouver on Sunday, December 8.

