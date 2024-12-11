Kim Kardashian 'dating someone new' months after Odell Beckham Jr. split

Kim Kardashian has reportedly started dating someone new just eight months after her split from NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.
According to a report by UsWeekly, The Kardashians star is keeping her new romance secret, with a source revealing that she's "keeping it very under wraps."
The reality star’s dating history is well-documented, with high-profile relationships including Odell, Pete Davidson, and a marriage to Kanye West.
However, the new reports are suggesting that she may be doing something different this time around.
“She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous,” the insider told the outlet.
After her recent split, Kim has been focusing on her business ventures, acting career, and parenting her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom she shares with ex-husband West.
In March, it was reported that Kim and Odell had parted ways due to their busy schedules after dating for over a year.
Prior to Odell, Kim was in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson for nine months.
Kim Kardashian and Kim and Pete were first linked in October 2021 weeks after she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where they shared an on-screen kiss.