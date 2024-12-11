Uncategorized

Kim Kardashian 'dating someone new' months after Odell Beckham Jr. split

Kim Kardashian parted ways with Odell Beckham in Mrach after dating for over a year

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Kim Kardashian dating someone new after Odell Beckham Jr. split
Kim Kardashian 'dating someone new' after Odell Beckham Jr. split

Kim Kardashian has reportedly started dating someone new just eight months after her split from NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

According to a report by UsWeekly, The Kardashians star is keeping her new romance secret, with a source revealing that she's "keeping it very under wraps."

The reality star’s dating history is well-documented, with high-profile relationships including Odell, Pete Davidson, and a marriage to Kanye West.

However, the new reports are suggesting that she may be doing something different this time around.

“She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous,” the insider told the outlet.

After her recent split, Kim has been focusing on her business ventures, acting career, and parenting her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom she shares with ex-husband West.

In March, it was reported that Kim and Odell had parted ways due to their busy schedules after dating for over a year.

Prior to Odell, Kim was in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson for nine months.

Kim Kardashian and Kim and Pete were first linked in October 2021 weeks after she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where they shared an on-screen kiss.

Travis Kelce shares impressive inside stats of Taylor Swift’s ‘insane' Eras tour

Travis Kelce shares impressive inside stats of Taylor Swift’s ‘insane' Eras tour
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to reunite on-screen for WHOPPING $60 million?

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to reunite on-screen for WHOPPING $60 million?
Hailee Steinfeld celebrates birthday eve with Josh Allen after tough game

Hailee Steinfeld celebrates birthday eve with Josh Allen after tough game
Prince William reveals his current Netflix watch with Kate Middleton

Prince William reveals his current Netflix watch with Kate Middleton
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues
Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues
Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new project
Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new project
Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash
Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash
Gary Hall Sr. SLAMS Paris pool depth: ‘adversely affects swimmers’
Gary Hall Sr. SLAMS Paris pool depth: ‘adversely affects swimmers’
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar refuses to cast Saba Qamar for THIS reason
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar refuses to cast Saba Qamar for THIS reason
Andy Cohen spills beans on question he ‘regrets’ asking Oprah Winfrey at ‘WWHL’
Andy Cohen spills beans on question he ‘regrets’ asking Oprah Winfrey at ‘WWHL’
Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig
Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set
Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set
Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip
Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip
Paul McCartney teases Bruce Springsteen at Ivor Novello Awards
Paul McCartney teases Bruce Springsteen at Ivor Novello Awards