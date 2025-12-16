Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Christopher Nolan reveals star-studded cast of his new film 'The Odyssey'

Oppenheimer filmmaker Christopher Nolan has broken the internet with new photos of his upcoming film, The Odyssey

On Tuesday, December 16, the 55-year-old British-American director’s action movie’s exclusive images take centre stage in several new images from the highly anticipated movie.

The photos put the spotlight on the likes of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Himesh Patel, who are offering our latest look at the adaptation of Homer’s seminal epic.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Nolan is reteaming with the Good Will Hunting star, who will portray the character as Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after 10 years.

The director is also reuniting with Hathaway as she stars as Odysseus’ wife, Penelope, who has been holding off potential suitors, all of whom want her hand (and crown) in marriage.

Meanwhile, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star plays their son, Telemachus, who, in Homer’s original literature, eventually leaves Ithaca to seek information about his father’s whereabouts and fate.

In addition to Damon, Hathaway, Holland, and Patel, The Odyssey also stars Robert Pattinson, and the Euphoria star Zendaya will also join the star-studded cast.

The Odyssey will arrive in theatres on July 17, 2026. 

