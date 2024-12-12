Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez teams up with Ben Affleck for big career move amid divorce

The 'Atlas' singer and her estranged husband the 'Gone Girl' star shared a bond over their creative partnership

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Jennifer Lopez teams up with Ben Affleck for big career move amid divorce
Jennifer Lopez teams up with Ben Affleck for big career move amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez's highly anticipated collaboration with Ben Affleck, Kiss of the Spider Woman, is set to make its grand debut at the Sundance Film Festival.

As per Dailymail, the Atlas singer and her estranged husband the Gone Girl star shared bond over their creative partnership amid their newly-released film Unstoppable and the upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

On Wednesday, J.Lo dropped the first still from Bill Condon's big-screen adaptation of the West End musical, featuring Tonatiuh and Diego Luna,

Notably, the film will have a world premiere at the 41st annual Sundance Film Festival.

Affleck is also on the board as an executive producer on Kiss of the Spider Woman along with his buddy Matt Damon, Luna, and Lopez herself.

“Jennifer Lopez is an astonishing scene-stealer in a career-highlight performance as Luna/Aurora, with showstopping musical numbers that underscore the exuberant prowess of her dancing and voice,” the Sundance Film Festival description read.

The 41st annual Sundance Film Festival will start from January 23 to February 2 in Park City, UT.

To note, this update came after Lopez filed for divorce from the two-time Oscar winner on August 20.

Shawn Mendes reacts to Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello love triangle

Shawn Mendes reacts to Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello love triangle
Selena Gomez announced engagement with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez announced engagement with boyfriend Benny Blanco
South Korean ruling party to back impeachment as president refuses to resign

South Korean ruling party to back impeachment as president refuses to resign
Jennifer Lopez teams up with Ben Affleck for big career move amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez teams up with Ben Affleck for big career move amid divorce
Selena Gomez gets emotional on ‘addiction’ and ‘recovery’ discussion
Selena Gomez gets emotional on ‘addiction’ and ‘recovery’ discussion
Taylor Swift reflects on successful Eras Tour end with iconic lyric tribute
Taylor Swift reflects on successful Eras Tour end with iconic lyric tribute
Jonathan Bailey reveals his secret career breakthrough years before 'Bridgerton'
Jonathan Bailey reveals his secret career breakthrough years before 'Bridgerton'
Beyoncé teases exciting news after Jay-z rape allegation
Beyoncé teases exciting news after Jay-z rape allegation
‘Top Boy’ actor José de la Torre dies at 37 after battling serious illness
‘Top Boy’ actor José de la Torre dies at 37 after battling serious illness
Kim Kardashian 'dating someone new' months after Odell Beckham Jr. split
Kim Kardashian 'dating someone new' months after Odell Beckham Jr. split
Travis Kelce shares impressive inside stats of Taylor Swift’s ‘insane' Eras tour
Travis Kelce shares impressive inside stats of Taylor Swift’s ‘insane' Eras tour
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to reunite on-screen for WHOPPING $60 million?
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie to reunite on-screen for WHOPPING $60 million?
Cher, Dick Van Dyke become victims of Malibu Franklin wildfire
Cher, Dick Van Dyke become victims of Malibu Franklin wildfire
Paul Mescal gushes over Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’: ‘extraordinarily brilliant’
Paul Mescal gushes over Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’: ‘extraordinarily brilliant’
Paul Mescal auctions off ‘Gladiator II’ press tour outfits for noble cause
Paul Mescal auctions off ‘Gladiator II’ press tour outfits for noble cause
Timothée Chalamet graces 'A Complete Unknown' premiere without Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet graces 'A Complete Unknown' premiere without Kylie Jenner