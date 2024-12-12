Jennifer Lopez teams up with Ben Affleck for big career move amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez's highly anticipated collaboration with Ben Affleck, Kiss of the Spider Woman, is set to make its grand debut at the Sundance Film Festival.
As per Dailymail, the Atlas singer and her estranged husband the Gone Girl star shared bond over their creative partnership amid their newly-released film Unstoppable and the upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman.
On Wednesday, J.Lo dropped the first still from Bill Condon's big-screen adaptation of the West End musical, featuring Tonatiuh and Diego Luna,
Notably, the film will have a world premiere at the 41st annual Sundance Film Festival.
Affleck is also on the board as an executive producer on Kiss of the Spider Woman along with his buddy Matt Damon, Luna, and Lopez herself.
“Jennifer Lopez is an astonishing scene-stealer in a career-highlight performance as Luna/Aurora, with showstopping musical numbers that underscore the exuberant prowess of her dancing and voice,” the Sundance Film Festival description read.
The 41st annual Sundance Film Festival will start from January 23 to February 2 in Park City, UT.
To note, this update came after Lopez filed for divorce from the two-time Oscar winner on August 20.