Ahmed Ali Akbar gears for exciting new project 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'

'Parizaad' actor Ahmed Ali Akbar's next grand project 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' is in the works

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Ahmed Ali Akbar gears up for exciting new project 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' 

Ahmed Ali Akbar will be captivating the audience yet again! 

The writer of Sanwal Yaar Piya, Hashim Nadeem, recently shared a picture from the sets of f his upcoming drama serial featuring Ahmed and the director Danish Nawaz.


Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are producing the drama serial Sanwal Yaar Piya under the banner of the 7th Sky Entertainment Productions.

Details revealed that the Ishq Murshid famed star Durefishan Saleem and Feroze Khan are also part of the star-studded cast.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see the actor delve deep into the script and create some magic with his splendid acting. 

Ali Akbar has grabbed a strong fan following after Parizaad’s success and his other notable projects include Ehd E Wafa, Yeh Mera Dil, Guzarish, Idiot, Sheher E Ajnabi, Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Nadan and others.

The star who is currently making waves in the drama serial Faraar, has a next big banger in the works.

To note, Ahmed Ali Akbar also starred in a number of big screen projects like Gunjal, Heer Man Ja, Laal Kabootar, Parchi, Karachi Se Lahore and most importantly Ho Mann Jahaan.

