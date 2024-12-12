Entertainment

Blake Lively praises Colleen Hoover’s impact in moving birthday wish

The 'Gossip Girl' star dropped a touching note for 'It Ends With Us' writer

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Blake Lively praises Colleen Hoover’s impact in moving birthday wish
Blake Lively praises Colleen Hoover’s impact in moving birthday wish

Blake Lively celebrated author Colleen Hoover’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute, expressing deep gratitude for her transformative work and creative brilliance.

Taking to her Instagram story section, the Gossip Girl star dropped a touching note for her film It Ends With Us writer on her 45th birthday.

Alongside a cute snap, Lively wrote, “Everyone who knows this woman is changed for it. She's calm and steady. Her integrity is her foundation. Her humor levels you outta nowhere.”

She expressed, “Her quiet fortitude is mighty. And she always chooses the kindest path. She loves her fans. She loves her friends. She loves her community.”

Blake Lively praises Colleen Hoover’s impact in moving birthday wish

The Green Lantern starlet continued, “She loves her family. But mostly she loves Diet Pepsi. And oh boy do we love her.”

Wishing her birthday, Lively noted, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday colleenhoover. My life has changed because of your work. Your art. Your friendship.So many people's have.”

She concluded, “And we thank you, Today and every day.”

Blake Lively shared a sweet bond with Colleen Hoover as she brought her best-selling novel on big screen.

Lively essayed the lead character Lily Bloom, who coped up with her traumatic childhood and landed in a turbulent relationship similar to that of her parents.

Travis Kelce disappoints girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of her 35th birthday

Travis Kelce disappoints girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of her 35th birthday
Paul Mescal takes on iconic role in upcoming 'Beatles' biopic

Paul Mescal takes on iconic role in upcoming 'Beatles' biopic
Jennifer Aniston to Cardi B: Celebs react to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco engagement

Jennifer Aniston to Cardi B: Celebs react to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco engagement
ChatGPT service restores after hours-long global outage

ChatGPT service restores after hours-long global outage
Paul Mescal takes on iconic role in upcoming 'Beatles' biopic
Paul Mescal takes on iconic role in upcoming 'Beatles' biopic
Jennifer Aniston to Cardi B: Celebs react to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco engagement
Jennifer Aniston to Cardi B: Celebs react to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco engagement
Pregnant Megan Fox buys new home without Machine Gun Kelly amid split
Pregnant Megan Fox buys new home without Machine Gun Kelly amid split
Billie Eilish, Finneas take fans inside studio for hit song’s creation
Billie Eilish, Finneas take fans inside studio for hit song’s creation
Taylor Swift breaks silence on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco engagement
Taylor Swift breaks silence on Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco engagement
Benny Blanco gives new title to Selena Gomez after engagement
Benny Blanco gives new title to Selena Gomez after engagement
Gracie Abrams delights fans with exciting news after Eras Tour conclusion
Gracie Abrams delights fans with exciting news after Eras Tour conclusion
Shawn Mendes reacts to Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello love triangle
Shawn Mendes reacts to Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello love triangle
Selena Gomez announces engagement with boyfriend Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez announces engagement with boyfriend Benny Blanco
Jennifer Lopez teams up with Ben Affleck for big career move amid divorce
Jennifer Lopez teams up with Ben Affleck for big career move amid divorce
Selena Gomez gets emotional on ‘addiction’ and ‘recovery’ discussion
Selena Gomez gets emotional on ‘addiction’ and ‘recovery’ discussion
Taylor Swift reflects on successful Eras Tour end with iconic lyric tribute
Taylor Swift reflects on successful Eras Tour end with iconic lyric tribute