Blake Lively praises Colleen Hoover’s impact in moving birthday wish

Blake Lively celebrated author Colleen Hoover’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute, expressing deep gratitude for her transformative work and creative brilliance.
Taking to her Instagram story section, the Gossip Girl star dropped a touching note for her film It Ends With Us writer on her 45th birthday.
Alongside a cute snap, Lively wrote, “Everyone who knows this woman is changed for it. She's calm and steady. Her integrity is her foundation. Her humor levels you outta nowhere.”
She expressed, “Her quiet fortitude is mighty. And she always chooses the kindest path. She loves her fans. She loves her friends. She loves her community.”
The Green Lantern starlet continued, “She loves her family. But mostly she loves Diet Pepsi. And oh boy do we love her.”
Wishing her birthday, Lively noted, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday colleenhoover. My life has changed because of your work. Your art. Your friendship.So many people's have.”
She concluded, “And we thank you, Today and every day.”
Blake Lively shared a sweet bond with Colleen Hoover as she brought her best-selling novel on big screen.
Lively essayed the lead character Lily Bloom, who coped up with her traumatic childhood and landed in a turbulent relationship similar to that of her parents.