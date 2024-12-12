Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s true intention behind new doc revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary 'Polo' released on Tuesday, December 10, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 12, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s true intention behind the hit documentary has finally came to light.

The Netflix series Polo showrunner Miloš Balać shared insights into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s different approach towards the movie.

During a chat with New York Post, he said, "Both Prince Harry and Meghan were just amazing collaborators from the start. They have so much knowledge about the sport, but also an understanding that we're trying to bring new people into this world."

Miloš added, "I think the collective intention was definitely, definitely to grow the audience of polo. I think the difference in approach was that Harry, you know, is really seeing it as, 'Look at how incredible these athletes are.”

The showrunner revealed that the Suits alum wanted to show the “incredible” polo community through the documentary, while the Sapre author highlighted the players and their strengths.

“Look how incredible these animals are' which Meghan sees and says the same. But I think for her, it's also like, 'Look at how incredible this community is,’” Miloš concluded.

Harry has played polo for decades, while the royals have been passionate polo-watchers including King Charles and his brother, Prince William.

