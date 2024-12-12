Kevin Costner’s ex Christine Baumgartner enjoys romantic date with Josh Connor

Christine Baumgartner is “so in love” with boyfriend Josh Connor after parting ways with Kevin Costner!
The handbag designer, who pulled the plug on her 18 years of marriage with the Yellowstone actor last year in May, was spotted enjoying a romantic date night with her current boyfriend at New York City’s II Totano on Wednesday night, December 11, 2024, reported Page Six.
Baumgartner and Connor were all smiles as they were seen entering a restaurant in the West Village where they grabbed dinner together.
Beaming at the cameras, Josh Connor, who is a financier, shielded his girlfriend with a black umbrella as they made entrance in the restaurant.
Notably, a source claimed that the duo is “so in love after she stayed in a tough marriage for far too long” just for her children.
They also stated that Kevin Costner’s ex-wife is “beyond happy to be in a committed and loving relationship with someone that shares her same values.”
The outlet also reported that according to a close friend of Christine Baumgartner, the couple, who began their romance in NYC last year, was “taking it back to where it all started,” adding, “they’re spending time in the city Christmas shopping for the kids.”
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner finalized their divorce earlier this year in February, after 19 years of marriage. The former couple shares three children.