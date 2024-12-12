Donald Trump named Time's 2024 Person of the Year after historic comeback

World

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025

  December 12, 2024
Donald Trump has been selected as Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

As per BBC, Trump will take part in a celebration by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

The US president-elect surpassed the Princess of Wales and Elon Musk, who were also among the finalists.

The magazine's tradition, which began in 1927 as “Man of the Year,” honours a person or group that has had the most significant influence on the world throughout the events of the year, whether their actions have been good or bad.

Trump was first named Person of the Year for the first time in 2016, after his win in the US presidential elections.

Other past winners include climate change activist Greta Thunberg, former President Barack Obama, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Pope Francis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Time described Trump as having won the 2024 election with “a stunning political comeback.”

"He has reshaped the American electorate, activating young male voters who propelled him to a decisive victory that saw him win the popular vote for the first time and turn every swing state red," the outlet said.

Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

With this win, Trump not only becomes the first convicted criminal to win the elections but also the oldest person ever elected to the office.

