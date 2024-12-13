Joe Burrow speaks out on privacy concerns after home burglary

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow addressed the recent burglary at his home, which took place while he was in Dallas for a game.
As per multiple outlets, burglars broke into his mansion in Anderson Township, Ohio.
The burglary was discovered by Olivia Ponton, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model who was staying at the house.
Upon her return, she discovered that the windows had been shattered and the player’s bedroom was in disarray.
Burrow said during a press conference, “Everybody has heard what has happened.I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more’s already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that’s all I’ve got to say about that.”
He added, “We live a public life, and one of my least favourite parts of that is the lack of privacy. Still learning, but I understand it’s the life that we choose. Doesn’t make it any easier to deal with.”
The burglary at Burrow’s home occurred less than a month after thieves targeted the properties of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes while they were playing a game.
Why is Joe Burrow so famous?
Burrow, a professional football quarterback, started his college football career at Ohio State University and in no time, he became a prominent name in football history.
Burrow gained fame for his outstanding 2019 season, where he guided LSU to win the NCAA National Championship and earned the Heisman Trophy, which is given to the best college football player.
He made an impact off the field with his unique and diverse fashion sense. Many people view him as a fashion icon, and his pregame outfits often become media attention and went viral.
Does Joe Burrow have a degree?
Yes, Burrow has a degree in consumer and family financial services from Ohio State University. He attended Ohio State from 2015 to 2017, as a backup quarterback and graduated in 2018.
He then transferred to LSU for his last two years of college football.