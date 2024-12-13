Angelina Jolie shares candid reflection on losing her voice after emotional hurt

Angelina Jolie candidly opened up about her challenges and insecurities around her singing voice.
While conversing with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, for Variety's Actors On Actors issue, the Maria starlet revealed why she had so many insecurities around her singing voice.
"People keep quoting me because I made, not the mistake - I admitted it was like a therapy. But it really is," she said.
Jolie added, "Because I didn't realize the practice of it and the learning of it is one thing, but it was finding my voice and letting my voice out that was really hard for me."
She continued, "And I was really emotional about it. I didn't know how much I had lost my voice. Maybe when I lost my mother, maybe when someone hurt me - whatever it was, the different things that had made it smaller and locked it away."
The Maleficent star confessed that she was worried over singing role in opera singer Maria Callas in Maria.
"I was terrified. But I think it's a gift as an artist - and I know you felt this going into your film as well - when you're just not sure you're able to do it," she said.
Jolie mentioned, "You're not sure you're good enough. The task, the challenge, is set, and you feel small."
To note, Netflix will release the film in US theaters on November 27 before it will steamed on OTT platform on December 11.