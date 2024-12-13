Hania Amir crowned No.1 Pakistani star of 2024 

Hania Amir rides high as she makes it to the Top 50 Asian Celebrities In The World List, published by a UK based weekly newspaper.
The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress was the only star from Pakistan to make it to the top 20, surpassing some global celebrities from Hollywood, Bollywood, the music industry, TV, literature and social media.
Several local media outlets confirmed that Hania has surely ranked nine in the globally Popular Top 50 Asian List.
Others of Pakistani origin in the list include Riz Ahmed (11), Zayn Malik (21), Fahad Mustafa (23), Shazad Latif (24), Arooj Aftab (33), Hiba Bukhari (37), Atif Aslam (41) and Sajal Ali (48).
The Top 50 list of 2024 celebrates Asian stars for their brilliant work, positive impact, breaking boundaries, shattering glass ceilings, fan attention and so on.
Meanwhile, rapper Diljit Dosanjh, known for his epic hits, rounded off the greatest every year for a Punjabi celebrity by topping the Top 50 Asian Celebrities In The World List for 2024, dethroning Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Diljit has made an impact this year with his indelible acting, cool collaborations and path-breaking moments.