Prince William, Kate Middleton ready to take reign anytime soon

Prince William and Princess Kate are ready to take over King Charles' throne.
According to Daily Mail's Richard Eden, the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken all the attention with their headline-making public appearances.
Catherine hosted a successful Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 6. It was her first big event after completing her preventative chemotherapy.
Soon after that, the Prince of Wales met with Donald Trump in France and received praise from the US President, unlike his estranged brother Prince Harry.
The royal expert heaped praise on the royal couple, saying it is "encouraging" to see William and Kate leading the royal family.
He added, "It has felt like they have taken the lead, and lets say they've done it extremely well, so it's a relief and it shows how strong the Royal Family is for the next generation, and that's very encouraging."
"And then we have had Prince William meeting the next president and carrying out those engagements overseas," Richard shared.