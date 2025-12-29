Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Kate Middleton expresses pride as she celebrates last milestone of 2025

Kensington Palace releases Princess Kate's special message just two days before the year ends

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton expresses pride as she celebrates last milestone of 2025
Kate Middleton expresses pride as she celebrates last milestone of 2025

Kate Middleton has marked yet another milestone before the year 2025 comes to an end.

The Princess of Wales took time out during her Christmas break with Prince William and their three kids to share a moment of pride as she marked ten years of one of her charities, The Baby Bank.

On Monday, December 29, the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace released a video reflecting on the work of the children's organisation in past ten years with Catherine as their patron.

"Proud to have been a part of @the_baby_bank story as it marks 10 years of incredible work," read Kate's message.

"The work baby banks do all year round is so important, but particularly at Christmas time," it added.

Kate Middleton expresses pride as she celebrates last milestone of 2025

The video - which was originally shared on The Baby Bank's official account featured photos from some of the highlights from the decade.

"As we reflect on this, we are overwhelmed by the constant support of our community as well as schools, organisations and businesses that have come together to provide collective donations," read the caption written alongside the video.

It continued, "These have included new winter clothing from @primark Bracknell following some staff fundraising, preloved clothing donations from St Edmund Campion school, a number of collections from @hartbeepsberkshire baby & toddler classes, beautiful Billie’s baby clothing courtesy of @lorrainekellysmith @rosiekellysmith and essential practical everyday items chosen by The Prince and Princess of Wales’ children @princeandprincessofwales."

"These items helped us efficiently reach families far and wide and support thousands of children this year," the caption concluded.

Kate Middleton gives new tension to Queen Camilla, Meghan Markle before 2026

Kate Middleton gives new tension to Queen Camilla, Meghan Markle before 2026
Prince George to deal with another ‘tough’ situation after fiery controversy

Prince George to deal with another ‘tough’ situation after fiery controversy
Princess Diana's astrologer warns Meghan Markle about 'hard slog' next year

Princess Diana's astrologer warns Meghan Markle about 'hard slog' next year
Princess Kate takes Charlotte, Louis to special event without Prince William

Princess Kate takes Charlotte, Louis to special event without Prince William
King Charles enjoys first outing after Christmas without Queen Camilla

King Charles enjoys first outing after Christmas without Queen Camilla

Prince William eyes new trip after taking crucial move against Harry, Meghan

Prince William eyes new trip after taking crucial move against Harry, Meghan
Prince William, Princess Kate’s latest move leaves neighbours fuming

Prince William, Princess Kate’s latest move leaves neighbours fuming
Princess Kate’s 'greatest medicine' revealed that helped her in cancer battle

Princess Kate’s 'greatest medicine' revealed that helped her in cancer battle
King Charles recalls times he ‘could never survive’ in video ahead on New Year

King Charles recalls times he ‘could never survive’ in video ahead on New Year
Prince Harry set to strive for prominent Royal role in 2026 despite William's rift

Prince Harry set to strive for prominent Royal role in 2026 despite William's rift
Princess Beatrice decision against disgraced dad Andrew receives praise

Princess Beatrice decision against disgraced dad Andrew receives praise
Kate Middleton seeks William’s approval to fulfil heartfelt wish for Harry

Kate Middleton seeks William’s approval to fulfil heartfelt wish for Harry

Popular News

Kate Middleton gives new tension to Queen Camilla, Meghan Markle before 2026

Kate Middleton gives new tension to Queen Camilla, Meghan Markle before 2026
2 hours ago
Kate Winslet makes candid confession on personal chapter she rarely discusses

Kate Winslet makes candid confession on personal chapter she rarely discusses
an hour ago
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami set for high-profile South America preseason tour

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami set for high-profile South America preseason tour
an hour ago