Kate Middleton expresses pride as she celebrates last milestone of 2025

Kate Middleton has marked yet another milestone before the year 2025 comes to an end.
The Princess of Wales took time out during her Christmas break with Prince William and their three kids to share a moment of pride as she marked ten years of one of her charities, The Baby Bank.
On Monday, December 29, the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace released a video reflecting on the work of the children's organisation in past ten years with Catherine as their patron.
"Proud to have been a part of @the_baby_bank story as it marks 10 years of incredible work," read Kate's message.
"The work baby banks do all year round is so important, but particularly at Christmas time," it added.
The video - which was originally shared on The Baby Bank's official account featured photos from some of the highlights from the decade.
"As we reflect on this, we are overwhelmed by the constant support of our community as well as schools, organisations and businesses that have come together to provide collective donations," read the caption written alongside the video.
It continued, "These have included new winter clothing from @primark Bracknell following some staff fundraising, preloved clothing donations from St Edmund Campion school, a number of collections from @hartbeepsberkshire baby & toddler classes, beautiful Billie’s baby clothing courtesy of @lorrainekellysmith @rosiekellysmith and essential practical everyday items chosen by The Prince and Princess of Wales’ children @princeandprincessofwales."
"These items helped us efficiently reach families far and wide and support thousands of children this year," the caption concluded.