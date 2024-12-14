Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star spilt beans on his parenting style amid Hollywood fame

  • by Web Desk
  • December 14, 2024
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Livelys secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world

Ryan Reynolds revealed how he and Blake Lively strive to keep their children grounded and shielded from the public eye.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor shared the approach of his life to keep their kids, James, 9, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, and Olin, out from the spotlight.

"I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood," he told the outlet.

"We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, 'Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,' or, 'I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,' or whatever," Reynolds said.

The Green Lantern star mentioned that he sought to ensure that his kids’ upbringing wasn’t overshadowed by his own experiences of wealth and gratitude.

"... I realized that that’s not really their bag of rocks to carry," Reynolds continued.

He stated, "They’re already very much in touch with gratitude and understanding the world enough to have a strong sense of empathy. Those are the things that I would think [would indicate] we’re doing an OK job — if our kids can empathize with other people and other kids."

Reynolds agreed, "...Yes, it’s different."

"When I was a kid, you would just suck it up, get out of the house and be back by sundown, which I just can’t even imagine now," he added.

To note, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds married in 2012, the couple shares four kids James, 9, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, and Olin, together.

Indian PM Modi honours Raj Kapoor on his golden jubilee birthday

Indian PM Modi honours Raj Kapoor on his golden jubilee birthday
Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations

Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations
Prince Andrew faces new pressure after addresses spy scandal

Prince Andrew faces new pressure after addresses spy scandal
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world
Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations
Will Smith breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations
Top K-dramas of 2024: The ultimate list for fans
Top K-dramas of 2024: The ultimate list for fans
Ariana Grande reveals two things she found hard to leave after ‘Wicked’
Ariana Grande reveals two things she found hard to leave after ‘Wicked’
Blake Lively’s newly launched haircare line achieves HUGE milestone
Blake Lively’s newly launched haircare line achieves HUGE milestone
Blippi drops exciting throwback snaps after new episode releases
Blippi drops exciting throwback snaps after new episode releases
Selena Gomez takes emotional decision for Justin Bieber before engagement
Selena Gomez takes emotional decision for Justin Bieber before engagement
Jay-Z’s ‘illegitimate son’ makes shocking claim amid rape allegation
Jay-Z’s ‘illegitimate son’ makes shocking claim amid rape allegation
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
James Kennedy’s girlfriend breaks silence after his domestic violence arrest
James Kennedy’s girlfriend breaks silence after his domestic violence arrest
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement: ‘Surprising’ deets about proposal
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s engagement: ‘Surprising’ deets about proposal
Grace Keeling girlfriend sparks marriage rumours with cryptic post
Grace Keeling girlfriend sparks marriage rumours with cryptic post
Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'
Megan Fox ex Brian Austin Green calls out Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow up'