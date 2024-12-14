Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's secret to raising humble kids in celebrity world

Ryan Reynolds revealed how he and Blake Lively strive to keep their children grounded and shielded from the public eye.
While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor shared the approach of his life to keep their kids, James, 9, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, and Olin, out from the spotlight.
"I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood," he told the outlet.
"We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, 'Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,' or, 'I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,' or whatever," Reynolds said.
The Green Lantern star mentioned that he sought to ensure that his kids’ upbringing wasn’t overshadowed by his own experiences of wealth and gratitude.
"... I realized that that’s not really their bag of rocks to carry," Reynolds continued.
He stated, "They’re already very much in touch with gratitude and understanding the world enough to have a strong sense of empathy. Those are the things that I would think [would indicate] we’re doing an OK job — if our kids can empathize with other people and other kids."
Reynolds agreed, "...Yes, it’s different."
"When I was a kid, you would just suck it up, get out of the house and be back by sundown, which I just can’t even imagine now," he added.
To note, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds married in 2012, the couple shares four kids James, 9, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, and Olin, together.