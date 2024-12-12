Former F1 boss Eddie Jordan reveals cancer diagnosis in public statement

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has recently made a public statement about being diagnosed with cancer.
As per BBC Sports, he revealed that earlier this year he was diagnosed with a “quite aggressive” form of cancer.
Jordan noted that his situation is akin to that of Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy, who revealed that his cancer is at terminal stage in October.
During his Formula For Success podcast with co-host David Coulthard, Jordan encouraged listeners to "go and get tested, because in life, you've got chances".
He said, “We've kind of alluded to it over the shows, way back in March and April, I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive.”
Jordan went on to share, “We've all heard about our wonderful friend, Sir Chris Hoy, who's an absolute megastar, and he is coming out and talking about illnesses like what I've got, but he's a far younger man.”
He further added, “Go and do it. Don't be stupid. Don't be shy. It's not a shy thing. Look after your body, guys."
An Irish businessman is now the manager of design legend Adrian Newey.
He was the founder and owner of Jordan Grand Prix, a Formula One team that ran from 1991 to 2005.