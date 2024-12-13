Josh Hazlewood returns for crucial third Test against India after injury

Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood has recovered from an injury and will join Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for the third Test against India.
As per NDTV Sports, Hazlewood missed the second match due to a side strain, despite having performed well in the first match by taking five wickets.
Australia won the second match by 10 wickets after losing the first by 295 runs. The series is now tied 1-1.
Apart from Hazlewood’s return, no other players have been added or replaced in the team for the Test match that begins on Saturday.
Cummins said in a statement, "Josh Hazlewood comes back. He's had no hiccups, he had a really good bowl yesterday and a couple of days previous. Him and the medical team are super confident."
"It's tough, he was fantastic in Adelaide.He's unfortunately spent a fair bit of time on the bench over the past 18 months. And whenever he's played, he's been fantastic,” he said.
The player added, “A shame for Scotty, but still a fair bit to play out this series. I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't get another crack at some point."
Cummins further expressed, “It's always good coming back to a place that is familiar. As a player you can look back at times where you might have scored runs or taken wickets.”
Australia secured victories in their two Tests in Brisbane, defeating England and South Africa. However, they unexpectedly lost to the West Indies in a match played earlier this year.