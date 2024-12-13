Joe Burrow: From NFL superstar to fashion icon

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is widely recognized for his remarkable performance on the field.
Not only that, he made an impact off the field with his unique and diverse fashion sense which often keeps him in the spotlight.
Many people view him as a fashion icon, and his pregame outfits often become media attention and went viral.
Last June, Burrow participated in a fashion show event and walked the runway at Vogue World: Paris, an event held at Place Vendome to start Paris Fashion Week.
The outfit features satin lapels, which is a distinctive feature of Peter Do’s style of structure and modernity.
After the show, Burrow revealed in an interview, “They gave me the choice to wear a shirt under it or no shirt under it. I thought no shirt under it looked better than the shirt under it, and they agreed, so we went with that.”
Burrow has earned the nickname “Joe Cool” and Joe Brrr” from many sportswriters and other players because of his ability to stay calm and composed, even in high pressure situations.
His father, Jim Burrow had a long career in football as both a player and a coach, spanning over 40 years.
Burrow has a degree in consumer and family financial services from Ohio State University.
Joe Burrow’s net worth:
Burrow’s estimated net worth is around $50 million, as per the Celebrity Net Worth.
He signed a four-year rookie contract valued at $36million and received a $23 million signing bonus. He was selected as the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Joe Burrow’s weight and height:
Burrow, a professional football quarterback, started his college football career at Ohio State University and in no time, he became a prominent name in football history. His height is 6 feet and 4 inches and weight is 98 kgs.