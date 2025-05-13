Royal

Prince William expected to appear in Jeremy Clarkson show: Details

Prince William gears to appear in Jeremy Clarkson's show who made misogynistic remarks about Meghan Markle two years ago

Prince William is likely to surprise Royal fans with his delightful TV appearance in the coming days.

The future King is expected to appear in Jeremy Clarkson's show next week, two years after the host made misogynistic comments about William's estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

As reported by People magazine, the father-of-two is set to join Clarkson in the next season of his reality series Clarkson's Farm, scheduled to air on May 23, 2025.

Prior to this, in Clarkson's profile, which was published on May 11, The Times reported that "Prince William features in the next-but-one series of Clarkson’s Farm." 

The report of William's appearance on Clarkson's show first emerged in March when he he attended an event in honour of the Duchy of Cornwall's next generation of farming tenants in Bristol, England.

At the event, William met Clarkson's Farm stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland.

Jeremy Clarkson's controversial comments about Meghan Markle

William's appearance in Clarkson's reality series comes two and a half years after the host wrote a damning article about Harry's wife in The Sun, which was later taken down by the publication.

In his controversial article, Clarkson expressed his hatred for Meghan in explicit language noting that he dreams to see people throw excrement at her "when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain."

However, both The Sun and Clarkson issued apologies for his extremely misogynistic article against the royal.

