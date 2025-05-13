King Charles, Queen Camilla to host French President for state visit

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • May 13, 2025
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to host President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Mrs Brigitte Macron, for a state visit to the United Kingdom.

The British monarch also announced the key date he will welcome Emmanuel Macron at Windsor Castle.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, May 13, the British Royal Family shared crucial details about the upcoming state visit of the French president.

The caption of the post read, “The President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Mrs Brigitte Macron, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Tuesday 8th July to Thursday 10th July 2025.”

It further read, “Their Majesties The King and Queen will host the President and Mrs Macron at Windsor Castle.”

The upcoming diplomatic state visit will take place from July 8 to July 10.

Charles and Camilla paid a state visit to France back in September 2023.

Meanwhile, the last state visit to the UK took place by a French president in March 2008. President Nicolas Sarkozy was a guest of Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor.

King Charles to host another key politician for state visit

King Charles will also host U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit after Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended an invite to the politician in February.

However, the official date of the trip has not yet been announced.

