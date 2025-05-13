Prince George earns praises for his first Royal event: 'he does it very well'

Prince George won hearts during the Royal Family's Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebrations with his effortless charm.
Prince William and Princess Kate's first born made a surprise appearance at a Buckingham Palace tea party on May 6.
Hosted by King Charles and Queen Camila, George joined his parents for the event, which honoured veterans and members of the World War II.
Prince George charms veterans at VE Day tea party
During the tea party, Prince George left quite an impression as he was seen greeting and attentively listening to veterans' stories.
The event was marked just hours after his first official public outing of 2025, where he joined siblings – Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – at a military procession near the Palace.
Robert Jobson, author of Catherine: The Princes of Wales, observed George's first formal Royal function with keen eyes.
He noted, "This is probably the last big event where there will be veterans who served in the Second World War."
The 61-year-old author also added that meeting and interacting with individuals who fought in the war must have been an unforgettable experience.
Discussing the 11-year-old role with Hello! Magazine, Robert admitted, "the fact that he was meeting and conversing with these veterans, I thought that was a really good move by William and Kate."
Praising the future-King, he shared, "They are preparing him for public life. Kids can find it difficult to meet people, shake their hands and look them in the eye, but he does it very well."
The Royal guest list for the VE Day tea party included the King, the Queen, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke of Kent.
Several palace insiders have praised William and Kate for trying their best to give George a "normal childhood" while also teaching him about his future role as a monarch.