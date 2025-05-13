Inside Duchess Sophie’s struggle with royal rule that left her ‘frustrated’

Duchess Sophie is said to have faced quiet frustration over a significant change she was required to make upon marrying into the royal family.
As per Hello Magazine, the Duchess of Edinburgh disclosed the unexpected challenge she faced when she joined the Royal Family after her marriage to Prince Edward.
Speaking candidly about the transition, Sophie said, "The frustration was I had to reduce my expectations of what I could actually do."
She explained, "I couldn't turn up at a charity and go, 'Right, I think you should be doing this', because that's what I was used to doing in my working life."
The Duchess mentioned that she had to “take a really big step back” and reframe her role.
Sophie disclosed, , "They want you to be the icing on the cake, the person to come in to thank their volunteers and funders, not necessarily to tell them how to run their communications plan."
She is considered as a key member of the Firm, admired by royal fans and respected within the institution.
Duchess Sophie’s bond with firm:
Duchess Sophie is believed to share a strong bond with senior royals, especially the King, who reportedly appreciates her practical approach and strong work ethic.
Notably, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, the couple who has become one of the most respected and hard-working senior royals, shared Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17.