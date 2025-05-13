James Middleton reflects on Kate's heartfelt gesture during his 'worst' time

James Middleton has made an emotional admission about the support he received from his family - especially his sister Princess Kate - during his worst time.
In an honest interview with Times, published on Monday, May 12, James opened up about the unconditional support he has received from his sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton.
The 38-year-old author shared that his sisters accompanied him to therapy in 2017, when he was dealing with some mental health issues.
He further added that he was diagnosed with clinical depression and attention deficit disorder.
Discussing therapy being part of his treatment he said that he was initially having a hard time adjusting as he had his "own stigma about mental health."
James shared that the presence of both his sisters at the therapy was significant, noting, "having them there meant that I knew I was surrounded by people that truly understood what I was going through."
He also praised Princess Kate and Prince William efforts in de-stigmatising mental health, "And you know, credit to my sister and brother-in-law for what they were doing with [the] Heads together at the time."
In the book Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James penned his battle with mental health noting, "I feel misunderstood; a complete failure."
"Yet I know I am privileged; fortunate, too, to have a loving and close-knit family—Mum and Dad, my sisters Catherine and Pippa, their husbands William and James—but I push them all away."
About Prince and Princess of Wales Heads Together campaign
The campaign - Heads Together - was founded in 2016, by Prince Harry and Prince William and is coordinated by The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales to tackle stigma surrounding mental health.