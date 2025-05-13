Royal

James Middleton reflects on Kate's heartfelt gesture during his 'worst' time

Kate Middleton's little brother James Middleton has opened up about his mental health journey

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
James Middleton reflects on Kates heartfelt gesture during his worst time
James Middleton reflects on Kate's heartfelt gesture during his 'worst' time

James Middleton has made an emotional admission about the support he received from his family - especially his sister Princess Kate - during his worst time.

In an honest interview with Times, published on Monday, May 12, James opened up about the unconditional support he has received from his sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton.

The 38-year-old author shared that his sisters accompanied him to therapy in 2017, when he was dealing with some mental health issues.

He further added that he was diagnosed with clinical depression and attention deficit disorder.

Discussing therapy being part of his treatment he said that he was initially having a hard time adjusting as he had his "own stigma about mental health."

James shared that the presence of both his sisters at the therapy was significant, noting, "having them there meant that I knew I was surrounded by people that truly understood what I was going through."

He also praised Princess Kate and Prince William efforts in de-stigmatising mental health, "And you know, credit to my sister and brother-in-law for what they were doing with [the] Heads together at the time."

In the book Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James penned his battle with mental health noting, "I feel misunderstood; a complete failure."

"Yet I know I am privileged; fortunate, too, to have a loving and close-knit family—Mum and Dad, my sisters Catherine and Pippa, their husbands William and James—but I push them all away."

About Prince and Princess of Wales Heads Together campaign

The campaign - Heads Together - was founded in 2016, by Prince Harry and Prince William and is coordinated by The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales to tackle stigma surrounding mental health.

James Middleton reflects on Kate's heartfelt gesture during his 'worst' time

James Middleton reflects on Kate's heartfelt gesture during his 'worst' time
Meghan Markle shares key skills she learned to run successful business

Meghan Markle shares key skills she learned to run successful business
'Killers of the Flower Moon' star Samuel French breathes his last at 45

'Killers of the Flower Moon' star Samuel French breathes his last at 45
King Charles, Queen Camilla to host French President for state visit

King Charles, Queen Camilla to host French President for state visit
Meghan Markle shares key skills she learned to run successful business
Meghan Markle shares key skills she learned to run successful business
King Charles, Queen Camilla to host French President for state visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla to host French President for state visit
Meghan Markle hints at 'something special' after Kate Middleton's new announcement
Meghan Markle hints at 'something special' after Kate Middleton's new announcement
Inside Duchess Sophie’s struggle with royal rule that left her ‘frustrated’
Inside Duchess Sophie’s struggle with royal rule that left her ‘frustrated’
Prince William expected to appear in Jeremy Clarkson show: Details
Prince William expected to appear in Jeremy Clarkson show: Details
King Charles issues warning after Princess Kate series announcement
King Charles issues warning after Princess Kate series announcement
Prince George earns praises for his first Royal event: 'he does it very well'
Prince George earns praises for his first Royal event: 'he does it very well'
Meghan Markle's brand builds anticipation with cryptic message
Meghan Markle's brand builds anticipation with cryptic message
Queen Camilla borrows King Charles’ iconic coat again for royal celebration
Queen Camilla borrows King Charles’ iconic coat again for royal celebration
King Carl Gustaf inaugurates unique outdoor art exhibition in Öland
King Carl Gustaf inaugurates unique outdoor art exhibition in Öland
King Charles, Anne present new Standards to Household Cavalry, Blues and Royals
King Charles, Anne present new Standards to Household Cavalry, Blues and Royals
Kate Middleton comes head-to-head with Meghan Markle after new announcement
Kate Middleton comes head-to-head with Meghan Markle after new announcement