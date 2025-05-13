Royal

Meghan Markle hints at 'something special' after Kate Middleton's new announcement

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shares exciting news as Kate Middleton announces new series

  • May 13, 2025
Meghan Markle has fuelled fans' excitement with yet another delightful update.

Just hours after her estranged sister-in-law, Kate Middleton released a video to announce her new series, Mother Nature, on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex hinted at "something special" coming soon.

On the official Instagram page of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, the mother-of-two shared a candid photo of her with a caption, "we've been quietly crafting something special...stay close, we are looking forward to sharing it with you."

Meghan did not share more information regarding a potential new product of her brand, which she launched in April this year.

Prior to this update, The Prince and Princess of Wales' shared an exclusive video of Kate plucking beautiful flowers at a huge landscape, showcasing the spring season in full glory.

"This year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, we are celebrating humanity’s longstanding connection to nature, and its capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit," read the message of Princess Catherine alongside the video.

It continued, "As we confront the challenges of an increasingly complex and digital world, the importance of the connection between humanity and nature takes on even more significance."

Kate further explained, "The Mother Nature series is a reminder and reflection of the beauty and complexity of the human experience."

"It is a tribute to the lessons we can learn from nature, helping us to foster our own growth, strengthen our bonds with the world around us and each other. C," she added.

The three-minute long video, which is filmed at a serene location of the Isle of Mull and produced by Will War is part of Kate's four-part video series initiative to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. 

