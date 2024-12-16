Timothée Chalamet meets his doppelganger at screening event

Timothée Chalamet met his doppelganger!
The Call Me by Your Name actor encountered Miles Mitchell, who is the winner of his lookalike contest in New York City this past October, at a recent screening event.
Mitchell took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a heartwarming video if Chalamet’s shocking reaction.
In the video, the A Complete Unknown actor could be seen shaking Mitchell's hand unaware of his identity.
Upon realization, Chalamet excitedly exclaiming, "Oh, s---!".
The lookalike duo then warmly each other and posed for the camera, leaving fans stunned.
"This is the biggest thing to ever happen for any chronically online person,” the commenter beside them, joked.
Meanwhile, another chimed, "This was very necessary,” with a third adding, "He was more excited than you were HAHA."
On October 27, Chalamet crashed his own lookalike contest in N.Y.C.
Following the event, organizer Anthony Po told PEOPLE about being issued a $500 fine for hosting a public event without a permit, which Chalamet's team offered to pay.
However, Po declined the offer as the digital invite app Partiful paid off the fine.