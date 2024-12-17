Shahid Afridi announces birth of his granddaughter with heartfelt post

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi becomes a grandfather once again as his eldest daughter Aqsa welcomed a baby girl.
He took to his Instagram account and shared the joyous news of becoming a grandfather once again, along with a heartfelt picture of the parents holding the baby's feet.
He wrote a heartfelt caption, “Alhamdulillah, Allah has blessed Aqsa & Naseer with beautiful Ayra. Daughters are the purest reflection of His mercy and the most precious blessing. Keep us in your prayers.”
Shortly after Afridi posted the picture, his fans flooded the comment section with well wishes and prayers for the family.
One user commented, “Congratulations Lala…love for the little one,” while another penned, “MashaAllah Lala, Congratulations for this blessing.”
The third one wrote, “MashAllah Allah lambi zindagi de or buri nazar se bachaye aamen..lala... kabhi dukh na dekhein bacha ameen (MashaAllah may Allah grant a long life and protect from the evil eye. Ameen. May the little one never see sorrow, Ameen.)
Aqsa tied the knot with Naseer Nasir on December 30 last year in a simple and private nikah ceremony in Karachi.
The ceremony was attended only by their close family members and friends.
For the unversed, a few months ago, Afridi’s daughter, Ansha, wife of Shaheen Shah Afridi, gave birth to a baby boy named Aliyar.