Royal

Queen Mary turns heads in silky chic look during event without King Frederik

The Queen of Denmark is set to begin the Christmas spirit in her elegant outfit choice

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Queen Mary turned heads with her impeccable style, exuding elegance in a luxurious silky blouse that showcased her timeless fashion sense.

As per Hello Magazine, on Monday evening the Queen of Denmark is set to begin the Christmas spirit in her elegant outfit choice.

For the Christmas festivity, Queen Mary stepped out solo to attend the Danish National Girls' Choir's annual Christmas concert.

The wife of King Frederik, aged 52, was spotted at the DR Concert Hall in Copenhagen wearing an exquisite emerald green single-breasted suit jacket by Alberta Ferretti, complemented by satin lapels and coordinating straight-leg pants.

She complimented the figure-hugging ensemble with the silkiest blouse in the same Christmassy hue which featured a glamorous pussy bow neckline.

Queen Mary accessorized her look with 'Allana' ostrich clutch from Naledi along with her black patent leather pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

For her hair, she wore her brunette tresses straight and tucked behind one ear to show off her sparkling earrings.

Notably, her recent outing came after the Queen Mary wore a more casual look when she visited the Funen Village, an open-air museum in Odense to learn about the farming community's festive traditions as part of the royal video advent calendar.

