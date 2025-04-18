King Charles, Donald Trump meeting: Surprising details unveiled

King Charles and the US president Donald Trump are expected to have a crucial meeting in the UK later this year.
Trump who last visited UK in June 2019, has shared a surprising update regarding his upcoming state visit to Britain.
As reported by Hello! the American president is likely to meet the Bristish monarch in September this year.
Speaking to the reporters on Thursday, Trump said, "I was invited by the king and the country – great country. They’re going to do a second, as you know, a second fest."
He continued, "That’s what it is: a fest, and it’s beautiful, and it’s the first time it's ever happened to one person. And the reason is we have two separate terms, and it’s an honor."
Claiming himself as a "friend" to "charles," Trump added, "i have great respect for king charles and the family, william, we have really just a great respect for the family. And i think they’re setting a date for september."
However, no official from Buckingham Palace has responded on Trump's update.
This statement from Trump comes weeks after the British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer presented King Charles invitation to the US president, urging him for a state visit to the UK.