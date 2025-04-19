Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul reveal baby girl’s name in heartfelt post  

Athiya Shetty and her husband, KL Rahul, revealed the name of their newborn baby girl on the Indian cricketer’s 33rd birthday.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, shared the first glimpse of their daughter on their official Instagram accounts on Friday, April 18.
In a moving post, Rahul was seen holding their little bundle of joy while Athiya lovingly embraced her.
In the caption, they announced the name of their baby girl: "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah."
They also explained the meaning of the name, Evaarah as "Gift of God."
However, Athiya and Rahul did not reveal the face of baby Evaarah.
As their post gained traction on social media, fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt praises and well wishes.
One fan commented, "Love her name can’t wait to meet her."
"Lovely name!" another well-wisher penned.
It is pertinent to note, Athiya announced the arrival of their daughter in March with an adorable post featuring a painting of two swans and a sweet note that read, "Blessed with a baby girl."
Athiya and KL Rahul had previously shared the update of their pregnancy in November 2024, writing, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," along with a baby feet emoji.
On the work front, Athiya Shetty last appeared in the 2019 movie Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside popular actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.