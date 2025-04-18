Prince William 'embarrasses' King Charles with shocking decision

Prince William has reportedly embarrassed his father King Charles with yet another unexpected move before ascending to the throne.
The Prince of Wales has sent the Royal Family members and commentators into shock with the decision of hiring his mother late Princess Diana's lawyer Mishcon de Reya, who represented her in her 1996 divorce with Charles.
In a shocking blow to the monarch's longtime lawyers Harbottle & Lewis, William preferred to hire his late mom's attorney on his legal team last month.
Discussing the impact of king's elder son's latest move, the royal source said, “William has not only made a huge break with royal tradition, but it’s also rather embarrassing for Charles.”
About Harbottle & Lewis ties with Royal Family
The partner of Harbottle & Lewis, Gerrard Tyrrell, is known for being one of the most trusted advisers of King Charles.
He assisted Royal Family in 2006's phone hacking case and also supported Prince Harry in another lawsuit.
However, the Duke of Sussex parted ways with Harbottle & Lewis in 2020 amid his lawsuit against NGN group.
In legal documents at that time, Harry alleged that he and his brother William were told by "Tyrrell or someone else from the institution” that they could not file a lawsuit against NGN because of a "secret agreeement" signed with the palace.
The court papers further alleged that in 2020, William quietly received “a very large sum of money” in a settlement with NGN.
Prince William's reason behind appointing Mishcon de Reya
The insider exclusively revealed the real reason behind future king's shocking move, noting, "The decision has nothing to do with his marriage and everything to do with William forging his own path."
“William knows he can trust them,” the insider told InTouch Weekly.
“And he’s also flexing his independence by showing he’s willing to reject the status quo,” they added.