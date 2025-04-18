Prince Harry makes rebellious ‘vow’ to protect Meghan Markle amid backlash

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 18, 2025

Meghan Markle has faced intense public criticism since the launch of her three major lifestyle projects this year

This year has been overwhelming for Meghan Markle as she has launched her three major lifestyle projects including Netflix show, With, Lover Meghan, a brand, As Ever and a podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, since January.

Alongside the release of her all three ventures, the Duchess of Sussex has faced a constant backlash and criticism from the royal fans and critics alike.

This fierce criticism has just not taken a heavy toll on the duchess but her beloved husband, Prince Harry as well.

"It's horrible for him to know that people don't like his wife,” an insider told the Mail.

They Continued, "He adores her and doesn't think she deserves any of the backlash or criticism that has been thrown at her over the past few years.”

The sources close to the royal couple have also revealed that the Duke of Sussex has vowed to protect and support Meghan, no matter the cost amidst the barrage of criticism she has been facing.

"He's told us that the more people hate her, the more he's going to stand by her,” the inside said.

They further added, "He's vowed to always protect the mother of his kids. He hasn't got a nasty bone in his body."

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense media scrutiny and public criticism since they stepped back from their royal roles in 2020.

