Queen Silvia of Sweden spreads Christmas cheers with grandkids in Stockholm

Queen Silvia and her young team are all set to decorate the Royal Palace for Christmas!
On Monday, December 16, the queen consort of Sweden enlightened the palace by decorating Christmas trees with her little grandkids in Stockholm.
The 80-year-old monarch received the freshly cut evergreens at the Stockholm Royal Palace from the Forestry University’s student union, after which she was joined by her excited grandchildren who helped her in a holiday decorating session.
Joining Silvia were her eight grandkids, Princess Estelle, 12, Princess Leonore, 10, Prince Nicolas, 9, Princes Oscar and Alexander, both 8, Prince Gabriel, 7, Princess Adrienne, 6, and Prince Julian, 3.
The big group of beaming princes and princesses made their ways to the room, holding baskets that had sparkly Christmas ornaments and baubles to spread across four fresh trees.
Queen Silvia looked graceful in her cozy ensemble that included a classic black blazer with gold buttons and a pair of matching trousers. She layered her blazer over a cream-colored turtleneck.
In one of the snaps, the Queen was captured placing her arm around Prince Alexander in a loving manner as she organized the kids at the event.
Meanwhile, Princess Estelle, who is the elder child of Crown Princess Victoria and second in the line to the Swedish throne, took charge of her cousins as she delicately placed the trinkets on top of the trees.