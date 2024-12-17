Royal

Queen Silvia of Sweden spreads Christmas cheers with grandkids in Stockholm

The Queen of Sweden got into festive spirit with her grandkids at the Royal Palace in Stockholm

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Queen Silvia of Sweden spreads Christmas cheers with grandkids in Stockholm
Queen Silvia of Sweden spreads Christmas cheers with grandkids in Stockholm

Queen Silvia and her young team are all set to decorate the Royal Palace for Christmas!

On Monday, December 16, the queen consort of Sweden enlightened the palace by decorating Christmas trees with her little grandkids in Stockholm.

The 80-year-old monarch received the freshly cut evergreens at the Stockholm Royal Palace from the Forestry University’s student union, after which she was joined by her excited grandchildren who helped her in a holiday decorating session.

Joining Silvia were her eight grandkids, Princess Estelle, 12, Princess Leonore, 10, Prince Nicolas, 9, Princes Oscar and Alexander, both 8, Prince Gabriel, 7, Princess Adrienne, 6, and Prince Julian, 3.

The big group of beaming princes and princesses made their ways to the room, holding baskets that had sparkly Christmas ornaments and baubles to spread across four fresh trees.

Queen Silvia looked graceful in her cozy ensemble that included a classic black blazer with gold buttons and a pair of matching trousers. She layered her blazer over a cream-colored turtleneck.

In one of the snaps, the Queen was captured placing her arm around Prince Alexander in a loving manner as she organized the kids at the event.

Meanwhile, Princess Estelle, who is the elder child of Crown Princess Victoria and second in the line to the Swedish throne, took charge of her cousins as she delicately placed the trinkets on top of the trees.

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her

Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study

Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

King Charles in 2025: Major predictions on Monarch's life, health revealed
King Charles in 2025: Major predictions on Monarch's life, health revealed
Prince Andrew makes final decision on Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch
Prince Andrew makes final decision on Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch
King Charles shares delightful update on Princess Anne amid Andrew drama
King Charles shares delightful update on Princess Anne amid Andrew drama
Prince William's shocking move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'terrified'
Prince William's shocking move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'terrified'
Zara Tindall’s husband Mike spills deets about King Charles’ key event
Zara Tindall’s husband Mike spills deets about King Charles’ key event
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s make surprise strategy to shape Prince Andrew's future
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s make surprise strategy to shape Prince Andrew's future
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional video after Andrew 'forced' to skip Royal Christmas
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional video after Andrew 'forced' to skip Royal Christmas
Prince Andrew receives wise advice after withdrawing from Royal Family Christmas
Prince Andrew receives wise advice after withdrawing from Royal Family Christmas
Prince William, Kate Middleton release video message amid Andrew spy scandal
Prince William, Kate Middleton release video message amid Andrew spy scandal
King Frederik Queen Mary present united front in Madrid amid 'affair' rumors
King Frederik Queen Mary present united front in Madrid amid 'affair' rumors
King Charles makes first appearance amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
King Charles makes first appearance amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Prince Andrew plans to attend Royal Christmas despite ongoing scandal
Prince Andrew plans to attend Royal Christmas despite ongoing scandal