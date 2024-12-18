Entertainment

Tom Holland shares exciting Christmas plans with Zendaya

The British actor, Tom Holland has been dating Zendaya since 2021 after meeting on the set of 'Spider-Man'

  • December 18, 2024
Tom Holland shared his and long-term girlfriend Zendaya’s plan for the holidays.

The Spider-Man actor appeared in Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Chef Angela Hartnett where he informed the hosts that he will be in America to dive into Christmas spirit.

While talking about the festive season, Tom revealed how he will be spending the time with his girlfriend's family though he did not state where exactly they will be enjoying the festivities, noting, “Where we’ll be is a secret.”

Discussing Christmas in foreign land the Marvel superhero stated that the first time he celebrated Christmas away from home was after the premiere of Spider-Man 3 when he got COVID calling it “pretty rough Christmas”.

“The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America and unfortunately, not by choice," Tom revealed.

When asked if Zendaya will be celebrating the next season with his family, the Cherry actor expressed his wish to have a joined Christmas celebration next year and is hoping to bring both families together, as the relationship with the Euphoria actress is going well.

Tom Holland has also been spotted spending time with Zendaya in Boston, where the former Disney star is filming the upcoming movie The Drama alongside Robert Pattinson. 

